MADISON – Applications are being accepted through Sept. 28 for the Tourism Relief to Accelerate Vitality and Economic Lift (TRAVEL) stimulus grant program. The $8 million effort aims to help restore economic activity to Wisconsin’s tourism industry that has suffered losses stemming from this year’s COVID-19 public health emergency.

Administered by the Wisconsin Department of Tourism, the TRAVEL grants will be distributed to state tourism promotion and tourism development organizations to resume business operations.

“The tourism industry is among the hardest hit by COVID-19,” Gov. Tony Evers said in a news release Monday. “The TRAVEL grants are designed to sustain local operations, staffing, and relief stimulus activities to drive immediate spending and reinforce safe travel in support of local businesses across the state.”

The state’s discretionary Federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act dollars fund the effort. Full program details, eligibility standards, grant application, and program contact information are available at TravelWisconsin.com.

Officials plan to announce the grantees by late October.