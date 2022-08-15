MILWAUKEE — Jay Rothman, president of the University of Wisconsin System, recently announced a new program, called the Wisconsin Tuition Promise, that will bring tuition aid to students set to begin in the Fall 2023 semester. The program will help disenfranchised Wisconsin students looking to earn a degree at any UW school.

Roughly 8,000 students in Wisconsin will be able to receive this funding, which will amount to $13.8 million in the 2023-24 academic year.

“A college degree needs to be within reach for every Wisconsin citizen as a path to a better life, and the Wisconsin Tuition Promise will provide these opportunities,” Rothman said. “It is also how we can close the skills gap that now limits Wisconsin’s potential to thrive in a global economy.”

UW-Parkside Chancellor Debbie Ford expressed her excitement about the potential for this program.

“The Wisconsin Tuition Promise will help remove a financial barrier that has kept many students, particularly historically underrepresented and underserved students, from attending UW-Parkside,” Ford said. “There are thousands of ‘if not for Parkside’ success stories. For those stories to take shape, however, students need affordable access to the benefits of education.”

Wisconsin Tuition Promise requirements

Students eligible to receive funding from the Wisconsin Tuition Promise must be Wisconsin residents, first-time enrollees or transfers and full-time students. Additionally, they must be in good academic standing and provide proof of employment at some time during the previous year. All Wisconsin students will be considered for the program upon applying for federal financial aid. More information about the Wisconsin Tuition Promise can be found here.

Despite freezing tuition in 2013, fewer people join UW System colleges every year. Rothman hopes that this new program will turn the tide.

“​​By ensuring that every Wisconsin student is given the full opportunity to get a higher education, we will improve those lives directly while building the economic engine and community prosperity that benefit all Wisconsinites,” Rothman said.

