Deborah Maris Lader, “Considering The Earth”, photopolymer etching.

KENOSHA – Forty members of the Southeast Chapter of the Wisconsin Visual Artists group answered the call to interpret the theme of “Transitions” through a work of art in a new exhibit opening September 12 at the Anderson Arts Center in Kenosha.

“Transitions are a part of life, some are good and some are…well, they are not good. It is all how you react to them,” says Steven Bauer, Chair of the Wisconsin Visual Artists – Southeast Chapter. “We are honored and excited to be presenting this exhibition at The Anderson Arts Center in Kenosha.”

The artists, who came from as far away as Waunakee and Madison, employed a wide range of diverse mediums in the creation of their work, including oil, acrylics, pastels, colored pencil, watercolors, photography, collage, and bronze. And they explored styles from realism to abstract. The Wisconsin Visual Artists is the longest continuously running arts organization supporting artists in the state.

In its upper galleries, the Arts Center is showcasing the work of five Chicago printmakers from the Chicago Printmakers Collaborative group. These artists create artwork using etching, relief, lithography, monotype, letterpress, screen printing, and book arts. The pieces range in theme from abstract and fragmented to Chicago landmarks to western Americana.

Colleen Steenhagen, “The House That Jack Built”, found objects assemblage.

In the 3-D gallery, local mixed media artist and photographer Colleen Steenhagen presents “Mystery and Knowing”, featuring found objects blended with fabric, ink, and wax, in collage, assemblage, or mobile forms, as well as her photographs. Her “Little Spirits”, “Story Stones”, “Wands”, and abstract compositions are made from the rocks, rust, feathers, bones, beach wood and glass, and anything torn, tattered, and weathered she finds on the lakeshores.

Area artist Don Hinrichs will feature his landscapes and lakescapes, painted mostly of Kenosha.

The show will be open from Sunday, September 12 through Sunday, October 17. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Sunday from 1-4 p.m. Admission is always free.