RACINE COUNTY – Wisconsin’s partisan primary election is this Tuesday (Aug. 9). In this election, voters will select candidates from their chosen political party to appear on the ballot for the Nov. 8 general election.

Here is what you need to know if you will be voting in the primary.

Voting hours

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Central Daylight Time.

Where to vote

Polling places are set up by each individual municipality (city, village or town). To find your voting location, enter your current address at this state-sponsored website.

Who can vote

Wisconsin residents age 18 and older may vote in the partisan primary. Voters are required to state their name and address, present an acceptable form of photo identification such as a Wisconsin drivers license or a free photo ID issued by the state Division of Motor Vehicles and sign the poll book.

To learn more about voting specifics, including how to register to vote, visit: MyVote.wi.gov.

What is on the ballot

Voters will be asked to select their choice of candidates within their selected political party (i.e. Republican, Democrat, Libertarian). The ballot requires voters to select one political party only and then select candidates from that party’s slate of statewide, congressional and county office candidates. Voters may not select candidates from multiple political parties in a partisan primary.

Voters in the two major parties – Republican and Democratic – will choose candidates for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, state treasurer, secretary of state, U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, Wisconsin Legislature, Racine County Sheriff, and Clerk of Circuit Court.

In Eastern Racine County, there are two contested races on the Republican ballot.

In Senate District 21, which includes much of Racine and Kenosha counties and parts of the City of Racine, incumbent Sen. Van Wanggaard of Racine is being challenged by Jay Stone of Pleasant Prairie.

In Assembly District 43, which includes the Villages of Sturtevant and Mount Pleasant, incumbent Rep. Robin Vos of Rochester is being challenged by Adam Steen whose home address is in Burlington and campaign is based in Sturtevant.

In addition, City of Racine voters will be asked to exceed the city tax levy for fiscal 2023 by an estimated 3.53% and by an additional $150,000 per year thereafter. The additional tax proceeds would be used to increase the number of police personnel by 11 officers and implement additional crime detection and prevention programs.

Learn more

To learn which candidates from your area and your political party are on the ballot, visit: the WisPolitics.com 2022 Partisan Primary Election Guide. The site includes interviews and web addresses for each campaign.

