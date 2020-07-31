The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is in the process of developing its new 30-year transportation plan, called Connect 2050 and is seeking input to help shape the future of transportation in the state.

“Transportation impacts nearly every aspect of your life,” WisDOT Secretary-designee Craig Thompson. “The time it takes you to travel to work, school or vacation, the cost of the products you buy, and your ability to get around without driving, all depend on a safe, effective transportation system. These factors affect your quality of life and we want you to be involved in planning Wisconsin’s transportation future.”

Online survey

As part of the plan, the Connect 2050 project team created a survey for the public to weigh in on the future of transportation. The survey is now available at Connect2050Survey.com and can be taken through September. Participants are asked to prioritize and are encouraged to provide comments on six key areas:

Economic vitality

Safety and security

Quality of life and natural environment

System Integration and connectivity

System management

Funding and project costs

Connect 2050 is focused on the best ways to support our economy, environment, and safe, efficient travel for everyone. Connect 2050 is a framework for making decisions about changes to and investments in our transportation system. It affects all types of transportation in our system – from roads to ports to sidewalks – throughout Wisconsin for the next 30 years.

People can learn more and sign up to receive information throughout the planning process on the Connect 2050 website at: Connect2050.WisconsinDOT.gov.