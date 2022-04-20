This week’s featured pet from the Wisconsin Humane Society is 9-month-old Wispi, a stunning beauty with distinctive tulip petal ears! Wispi is shy and demonstrates fearful behaviors in the shelter when introduced to new things, so she is looking for a patient, kind adopter to help her build her confidence and acclimate her to new experiences and people. Wispi would do best in a home without children under 13.

Like all WHS dogs, she’s been spayed, microchipped, and vaccinated! She also goes home with a starter bag of food and resources on how to support her behavior needs. For information on how to adopt this lovely girl, visit the Humane Society’s adoption page today.

Our Featured Pet, Wispi

Credit: Wisconsin Humane Society Credit: Wisconsin Humane Society

The Racine campus is open for pet adoptions Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 5 p.m.

About the Wisconsin Humane Society

The Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS), which offers the Featured Pet segment, is a private nonprofit organization whose mission is to build a community where people value animals and treat them with respect and kindness.

Founded in 1879, the WHS has been saving the lives of animals in need for nearly 140 years. WHS is a 501(c)(3) organization and operates animal shelters in Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Door, and Brown Counties, as well as a spay/neuter clinic in West Allis. WHS annually serves 40,000 animals. WHS receives no general government funding and is not part of any national umbrella organization. WHS is the largest shelter in the state of Wisconsin.

Local business is the backbone of our community. The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – your local news source that serves our diverse communities. Become a subscriber to stay up-to-date with local news.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.