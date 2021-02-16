SOMERS, Wis. – Registration is open until March 12 for the WiSys Quick Pitch Competition for students on the UW-Parkside campus. The competition takes place virtually on April 7 from 4:30–6:30 p.m.

The Quick Pitch aims to encourage innovative and entrepreneurial thinking at UW campuses by inspiring students to consider the impact of the research they are currently undertaking or other innovative ideas they may have, and how such ideas or research findings could ultimately benefit the local economy and society.

“This competition is of great benefit to students by helping them learn how to present their research findings and/or innovative ideas to a wider audience in a ‘jargon free’ and non-technical manner that can be easily understood by all people,” said associate professor David Higgs, Ph.D.

The research-focused, elevator-style pitch competition focuses on the importance of communicating research to the public. Students, who were successful in campus-level events, had three minutes to present their research to a panel of judges. Students are welcome to present research from any discipline including science, technology, social sciences, humanities, arts, education, business, etc.

In 2020, UW-Parkside student Ariana Hernandez took third place at the WiSys Quick Pitch State Final for her presentation of “Advocating for Affordable Insulin” and received a $300 prize.

“The Quick Pitch Competition allowed me to talk about research I had been doing outside of my science degree,” Hernandez said. “To be able to engage with an audience about a topic I am passionate about was a great opportunity, and I highly encourage other students to register for this competition.”

All students are invited to participate this year and practice presenting his or her research. Please share this opportunity with your peers, colleagues, and students. The deadline for registration is Friday, March 12.

WiSys is a nonprofit organization that works with faculty, staff, students and alumni of the UW System to facilitate cutting-edge research programs, develop and commercialize discoveries, and foster a spirit of innovative and entrepreneurial thinking across the state.

Learn more at the WiSys Quick Pitch website. Learn why Your Research Matters.