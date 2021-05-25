UPDATE 1:13 p.m.: Power was restored at 12:40 pm to all customers.

‘Our crews found a piece of equipment that they safely repaired. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate our customers’ patience,” said Brendan Conway, a spokesperson for We Energies.

RACINE — A number of We Energies customers — including businesses on Main Street and city office buildings — have been without power since 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Conway said crews are on scene, but a cause for the outage has not been deterimined.

The affected area included customers south of State Street, west of Pershing Drive, north of 19th Street and east of West Boulevard.