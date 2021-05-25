UPDATE 1:13 p.m.: Power was restored at 12:40 pm to all customers.

‘Our crews found a piece of equipment that they safely repaired. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate our customers’ patience,” said Brendan Conway, a spokesperson for We Energies.

RACINE — A number of We Energies customers — including businesses on Main Street and city office buildings — have been without power since 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Conway said crews are on scene, but a cause for the outage has not been deterimined.

The affected area included customers south of State Street, west of Pershing Drive, north of 19th Street and east of West Boulevard.

Denise Lockwood has an extensive background in traditional and non-traditional media. She has written for Patch.com, the Milwaukee Business Journal, Milwaukee Magazine and the Kenosha News.