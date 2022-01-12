Waterford boys basketball has rebounded after a rough start to their 2021-22 season. The Wolverines currently sit at 4-8 overall after a winning three of the last four games.

“We’ve played some pretty good and competed in moments,” Waterford head coach Nick Roeglin said. “We can play one way in a half and flip the switch and kind of go back to being our worst enemy. That has kind of been the story of our season.”

The current four game stretch for Waterford also produced the team’s first conference victory as the Wolverines notched a 63-51 win on the road against Lake Geneva Badger on Jan. 7th. In Waterford’s three wins during their recent four game stretch of success, the Wolverines scored at least 63 points in those three games.

Junior Owen Martinson is Waterford’s leading scorer this season as he averages 14.9 points per game with 179 points on the season. Martinson also posted a game high 27 points in the team’s loss to Mukwonago earlier this season.

“He is a pretty dynamic player for us as he is a good shooter and can get to the rim,” Roeglin said of his junior. “He always has their best defender on him and always has multiple bodies around him trying to get the ball out of his hands.”

Senior Eric Kunze is the other big scorer for the Wolverines as he averages 9.1 points per game. Waterford also has had eight players post double-digit performances this season.

“We have guys that can make plays with the basketball kind of all over,” Roeglin said of his team. “The problem is we don’t play as a group of five very often, and we are still kind of learning to do that.”

Currently, Waterford are tied for sixth place in the Southern Lakes Conference with Lake Geneva Badger. Roeglin would like to see the team find their identity as well as doing the little things for success as the rest of the season plays out.

“I wanna find out who we are as a basketball team with who we are as a group of five,” Roeglin said. “Being more of a team is kind of the goal, and wins and losses will take care of themselves.”