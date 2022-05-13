Racine Sheriff’s deputies say a mother is facing her second drunk driving charge as well as child endangerment charges because two children were in the vehicle with her at the time of the incident.

Miranda Outlaw was charged Thursday in Racine County Circuit Court with two felony counts of second-degree endangering safety, two misdemeanor counts of unspecified child neglect, and two misdemeanor counts of operating while intoxicated as second offense while a minor child in the vehicle. If convicted, she faces up to 23-1/2 years in prison and/or up to $74,400 in fines.

OWI and Child Endangerment

According to the criminal complaint, deputies observed a car traveling east near the intersection of Highways 38 and 31 when the driver blew the red light. Officers initiated a traffic stop and noticed the driver, identified as Outlaw, had slurred speech and smelled strongly of alcohol. She also had a small open bottle in the center console in plain view that she said was “a little chardonnay bottle.” Two children were observed in the back seat, a 13-year-old and an eight-year-old, triggering the child endangerment charges.

An OWI charge is serious. But when a minor child is present, child endangerment is also added to the charges. This means that:

Penalty OWI OWI Child Endangerment First Offense OWI Child Endangerment Second Offense* Fines $150 – $300 $350 – $1,100 $700 – $2,200 Jail time none, if no injuries are caused 5 days – 6 months 10 days – 12 months Driver’s License revoked 6 – 9 months 12 – 18 months 2 – 3 years Wisconsin State Legislature Statutes, chapter 346: Rules of the Road 346.65 (2r)

*Penalties continue to increase as offenses continue past the second offense.

Deputies say Outlaw failed field sobriety tests and a breathalyzer result came back at .161. They transported Outlaw to the hospital for a blood draw. At first, she refused but then gave her consent.

Outlaw was assigned a $250 cash and a $2,500 signature bond and will next be in court on May 25 for her preliminary hearing.

