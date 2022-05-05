A Racine woman was driving a rented SUV and in possession of a 9mm handgun and multiple boxes of ammunition when she led them on a high-speed chase, Racine County Sheriff’s deputies say.

Renee Spinks was charged Tuesday in Racine County Circuit Court with one felony count each of recklessly endangering safety, possession of a firearm by a felon, and fleeing an officer as well as one misdemeanor count each of criminal damage to property, obstruction, and marijuana possession. If convicted of all charges, she faces up to 27 years, three months in prison and/or up to $81,000 in fines.

High-speed chase in a rented SUV

According to the criminal complaint, deputies on Sunday observed a vehicle swerving from lane to lane and almost causing an accident before exiting I-94 at Highway 11. The high-speed chase began when they activated their lights and siren. The car took off, heading west on Highway 11. The pursuit was called off when the driver – later identified as Spinks – entered the Village of Union Grove.

Deputies say approximately 45 minutes later, they spotted Spinks driving south in the northbound lanes of Highway 36. Again, they activated lights and sirens, but Spinks accelerated instead, this time reaching speeds of up to 100 miles per hour and ignoring all traffic signals and stop signs in the high-speed chase. A few minutes after the renewed pursuit began, Spinks drove over spike strips but did not slow down.

Spinks was eventually taken into custody when she turned into the driveway of a home in Burlington with the tires of her vehicle completely flat, the complaint reads. At the top of the driveway, Spinks spun her car around quickly and damaged a Racine County Sheriff’s squad car before hitting a tree and coming to a stop. She exited the vehicle but refused to comply with orders to get on the ground, so deputies deployed their taser.

In addition to a 9mm handgun, deputies say they found five full boxes of 9mm ammunition, 61 loose bullets, three cell phones, a small quantity of marijuana, and a rental agreement in Spinks’ name for the SUV she was driving.

Spinks was given a $3,500 cash bond at her initial hearing and will next be in court May 12 for her preliminary hearing.

