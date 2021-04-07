An Indiana woman who told police she was driving from Ohio to Indiana was arrested in Sturtevant after a traffic stop, according to police.

Nicole C. Henderson, 42, of East Chicago, Ind., was arrested Friday and faces charges of THC possession, narcotics possession, and drug paraphernalia possession, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday in Racine County Circuit Court.

Henderson was also cited for Operating While Intoxicated.

A Racine County sheriff’s deputy was conducting traffic patrol on the northbound lanes of I94 at about 5:41 p.m. on Friday when he spotted a Hyundai Sonata driving at 97 miles per hour. While he was watching, the Sonata moved across four lanes of traffic without signaling, according to the complaint.

After being stopped, Henderson told police she was driving from Ohio to Indiana and exhibited exaggerated movements and changed topics rapidly, with bloodshot eyes and slurred speech. An officer with a drug dog arrived on the scene and spotted what appeared to be marijuana inside the vehicle, and smelled marijuana, according to the complaint.

Deputies searched the car and found the following:

A glass jar containing 2.8 grams of 24.34 percent THC marijuana labeled “This is marijuana keep out of reach of children.”

A multi-colored marijuana grinder containing residue and stems

A silver-and-clear vape pen and an extra cartridge

A blue plastic container labeled “Gorilla Berries Usable Marijuana” containing 1.9 grams of THC

A red plastic bag labeled “JEFE Cannabis Flower,” with marijuana residue

A multi-colored bag labeled “MoneyBag Runtz” with marijuana residue

An Oxycodone pill. Henderson did not have a prescription.

An envelope labeled “Canabiz Zupply,” which had four plastic bags labeled “DreamLand Chocolates Decadent Dark 100MH THC 2.8OZ.”

An open bottle of Camarean Tequilla and an open can of Smirnoff Smash were more than half full.

While deputies were running her criminal background check, Henderson told deputies if she wasn’t taken to the hospital, she would “give deputies a reason to arrest her,” according to the complaint. Henderson slammed against the squad doors and windows, but deputies were able to calm her.

Henderson had prior convictions for marijuana possession and felony auto theft in Hammon, Ind.

If convicted on the THC and narcotics possession charges, Henderson faces up to three years, six months in prison and a maximum $10,000 fine for each count.

Henderson was given a $200 cash bond and an $800 signature bond at an initial appearance on Monday.

Henderson was no longer in the Racine County jail late Tuesday evening.

A preliminary hearing in the case is set for April 15 at 10 a.m., according to court documents.