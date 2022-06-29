A 22-year-old Racine woman is facing almost a decade behind bars after she allegedly attacked another woman’s car with a bat.

Samone Atterberry was charged Tuesday in Racine County Circuit Court with one felony count of substantial battery with use of a dangerous weapon, one misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property, and four misdemeanor counts of bail jumping. If convicted, she faces up to 7-1/2 years in prison and/or up to $60,000 in fines. Because the felony charge carries the dangerous weapon enhancer, Atterberry could have an additional four years tacked onto any sentence she receives.

Criminal complaint: Attack with metal bat

According to the criminal complaint, a woman was at the intersection of 10th Street and Grand Avenue when Atterberry blocked another woman’s car and exited her own vehicle holding a metal bat. Atterberry swung several times at the woman’s car, smashing her driver’s side window. The damage for the window is estimated at $400.

While Atterberry was striking the car with the bat, a passenger in the woman’s car was hit in the head, severing the top of their ear, the complaint continues. Officers responding to the scene found the top piece of the ear inside a headband.

Atterberry was assigned a $5,000 cash bond and ordered to not have any contact with the driver or the passenger from the incident. She was also ordered not to drive at all and will next be in court on July 7 for her preliminary hearing.

