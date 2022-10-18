A 41-year-old Racine woman is facing the next several decades behind bars for allegedly dealing drugs like cocaine and heroin laced with fentanyl.

Priscilla Armstrong was charged Monday, Oct. 17, in Racine County Circuit Court with the following list of felonies. The information in parentheses indicates how many counts of each charge she faces:

Cocaine possession

Delivering cocaine (x3)

Delivering heroin (x2)

Delivering fentanyl (x3)

Maintaining a drug trafficking place (x2)

Bail jumping (x10)

She was also charged with a single misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. If convicted of all charges, she could be sentenced to up to 150 years plus 30 days in prison or $355,500 in fines.

February charges: cocaine, paraphernalia possession

According to the criminal complaint, Armstrong was charged with the single felony count of cocaine possession and the misdemeanor count of possessing drug paraphernalia in February 2022 after officers responded to the Knights Inn for a report of unwanted persons. When she didn’t appear for an April status conference after being assigned a $500 signature bond, a bench warrant was issued for her arrest.

Further charges

Between February and August 2022, confidential informants on six different occasions purchased from Armstrong small quantities—all less than half of a gram—of either cocaine or heroin, both of which were laced with fentanyl, according to the criminal complaint.

During her initial appearance on the more serious charges, Armstrong was assigned a $5,000 cash bond and ordered not to consume or possess any controlled substances. Her $500 signature bond from the original case in February was also changed to a cash bond.

Armstrong will next be in court on Oct. 27 for her preliminary hearings for both cases.

