RACINE – A Racine woman was in custody Wednesday afternoon after allegedly attacking a man with a knife following an argument.

Tamara Rene Borneman, 47, was charged by the Racine County District Attorney’s office with second degree recklessly endangering safety – use of a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct – use of a dangerous weapon. The disorderly conduct charge includes a repeat offender enhancement.

According to the criminal complaint, Racine Police were called to an apartment in the 800 block of College Avenue on Tuesday on a report of a male and female fighting. The officer made contact with an adult male who was covered in blood and not speaking coherently. The male was transported to a local hospital for treatment. He later told police that after having had an argument with Borneman, he returned to his apartment to calm down. He stated that Borneman followed him inside and stabbed him in the stomach and scratched him on the chest and arm with a steak knife.

Borneman stated that she and the man had been arguing and “provided multiple conflicting statements” about what occurred, the complaint stated.

Borneman made an initial appearance on Wednesday afternoon where a cash bond was set at $5,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 19 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave. Bornemann was being held in the Racine County Jail.

