RACINE – A Chicago woman is facing almost a decade in prison for her alleged role in two felony theft cases in 2018.

Mary A. Washington, 53, was charged Wednesday in Racine County Circuit Court with one felony count each of theft of moveable property and retail theft. If convicted, she faces up to 9-1/2 years in prison and/or up to $20,000 in fines.

Criminal complaints

Theft of moveable property

According to the first criminal complaint against her, Washington and three other individuals on June 2, 2018, stole the purses of two people at Young Beauty Supply on State Street containing a combined total of $7,000. The people who were victimized said the cash was earnings from that week and hadn’t yet been deposited.

Retail theft

The second criminal complaint details how Washington, accompanied by the same three people, robbed VP Express on Rapids Drive of 28 cartons of cigarettes with a combined value of $2,208. The reason they committed the theft was to feed their crack habits.

Washington was assigned a $250 cash bond for each case and will next be in court on June 2 for both of her preliminary hearings.

Sheila Greyer-Holloman and Cordell Thomas were both convicted for their roles in both crimes. Greyer-Holloman served 18 months in jail and 24 months of extended supervision before moving out of Wisconsin. Thomas is serving 14 months in jail and will have 24 months of extended supervision. Terial Greyer has a $1,000 and a $2,500 warrant for his arrest.

Police & Fire

Stay up to date with emergency, crime and police encounters. The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today and never miss a beat. Visit our Police & Fire section to read more.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.