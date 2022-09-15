RACINE — A 58-year-old Milwaukee woman is facing more than a decade behind bars for allegedly stealing over $1,000 in merchandise from Kohl’s on two separate occasions.

Robin Pitt was charged Wednesday in Racine County Circuit Court with two felony counts of retail theft and six misdemeanor counts of bail jumping. If convicted, she faces up to 13 years in prison or $80,000 in fines. The bail jumping charges stem from Pitt’s three open cases where she was released from custody—one for which she was ordered to never visit Kohl’s again.

Pitt observed stealing twice

According to the criminal complaint, Pitt was seen on store surveillance on Aug. 24 stealing $715 in merchandise. She was apprehended on Sept. 13 after stuffing items worth $673 into two bags and then running from the store.

Pitt was assigned a $200 cash bond and a $500 signature bond and ordered again to not have contact with Kohl’s, to not consume or possess any illegal substances, and to not consume or possess any alcohol. She will next be in court on Sept. 28 for her preliminary hearing.

Police & Fire

Stay up to date with emergency, crime and police encounters. The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today and never miss a beat. Visit our Police & Fire section to read more.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.