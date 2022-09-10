RACINE — A woman was charged with battery among other things after she allegedly struck her boyfriend in the face with a broom, a spray bottle, and a phone said she did so because he was cheating on her and viewing child sexual abuse material (CSAM) on the dark web.

Mariah Tirado, 25, of Racine, was charged Tuesday in Racine County Circuit Court with one misdemeanor count each of battery and disorderly conduct, both with domestic abuse assessments. If convicted, she faces up to 18 months in jail or $11,000 in fines.

Criminal complaint: battery, disorderly conduct

According to the criminal complaint, police were called on Labor Day for a report of battery, where a man was said to have been struck in the face with a broom, a spray bottle, and a phone by Tirado during an argument. Officers observed a bent broom handle. The man’s father said he was present during the altercation and saw Tirado throwing things but not actually striking the man.

Tirado admitted to fighting with the man but not hitting him, the complaint reads. She said the argument started because she discovered the man was cheating on her and viewing CSAM on the dark web. Tirado also said the broom handle bent when it got stuck in a door when she attempted to swing it at the man, who has posted provocative photos of her in the past. She said she called the police to avoid further escalation.

Tirado was assigned a $500 signature bond and ordered to not have any contact with the man. She will next be in court on Nov. 14 for a status conference.

