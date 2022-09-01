RACINE – A Racine woman is facing more than a decade in prison after she allegedly fired a gun at a man she said she was arguing with.

Levira Heard, 39, was charged on Aug. 31 in Racine County Circuit Court with one felony count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon. If convicted, she could serve up to 12-1/2 years in prison or pay up to $25,000.

Gun fired from a vehicle

According to the criminal complaint, a resident called 911 on Aug. 30 to report that a woman fired a gun from her vehicle near 12th and Franklin. The shooter was identified as Heard, and the caller provided video of the incident. Another witness led officers to the spot where Heard was seen in her car and confirmed she was the person they saw fire the gun.

The witness whose report was corroborated by the video said Heard was arguing with a man, and she threatened to shoot him. The man turned away from Heard and walked southbound on Franklin before stopping at a fence and turning around. Heard fired at him, and the man started down 12th Street.

According to the criminal complaint, Heard admitted to arguing with and firing at the man. She said the man threw something at her car and approached her in a threatening manner and she fired at him in self-defense. Heard provided the gun to the police. The man did not want to participate in the investigation.

Heard was assigned a $10,000 signature bond and ordered to stay away from the man and to not possess or handle any firearms. She will next be in court on Sept. 14 for her preliminary hearing.

