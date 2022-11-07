RACINE — A 43-year-old woman is facing almost 30 years in prison for theft after she allegedly used another woman’s disability benefits debit card to withdraw cash without the recipient’s permission.

Louise Blanton, of Racine, was charged Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Racine County Circuit Court with one misdemeanor count of theft and three felony counts of bail jumping. If convicted, she faces up to 27 years, nine months in prison or $40,000 in fines.

According to online court records, Blanton has an open case from May 2022, in which she is facing three felony charges, one each for theft, forgery, and identity theft. She was not in custody after being assigned a signature bond for this case and ordered not to commit any additional crimes. When Blanton was apprehended on the current misdemeanor theft charge, she was also charged with bail jumping, one count for each of the felonies she’s charged with in the May case against her.

The criminal complaint: theft

According to the criminal complaint, Blanton and another woman were drinking at the woman’s home when the woman asked Blanton to use her debit card to purchase vodka. Blanton left and never returned. The woman’s transaction record showed a $280 cash withdrawal from an ATM at a nearby gas station, leaving just $13 in the woman’s account. Video surveillance viewed by the woman shows Blanton at the ATM using the woman’s card.

Blanton was assigned a $3,000 cash bond and is expected back in court on Nov. 9 for her preliminary hearing.

