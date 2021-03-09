RACINE – A Racine woman stands accused of driving her car into a group of people – seriously injuring a man – outside a Mount Pleasant bar early Sunday.

Andernette D. Ross, 33, of 923 DeKoven Ave., made an initial court appearance Monday afternoon, according to online court records. The Racine County District Attorney’s Office filed 18 criminal charges against her, including first-degree reckless injury, intoxicated use of a vehicle-great bodily harm, hit and run-injury and 1st offense operating while intoxicated causing injury.

During an initial appearance Monday, Racine County Court Commissioner Alice Rudebusch set a $10,000 cash bond for Ross.

Ross was also charged with five counts of felony bail jumping and nine counts of misdemeanor bail jumping. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 18 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

According to the criminal complaint, Mount Pleasant Police were called to the On The Level Lounge, 2139 Racine St., shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday. Members of a large crowd were tending to a man lying on the pavement near a white Buick Regal car, “who appeared to be badly injured as he had his shirt torn off and had visible injuries consisting of scratches, friction burns, bleeding from the mouth and stomach area.” The unified man was taken by rescue personnel with the South Shore Fire Department to Ascension-All Saints Hospital and later transferred via Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee.

Crowd members identified Ross as the driver that struck the man. Witnesses told officers that she had earlier been involved in an altercation inside the bar with the injured man and possibly others, had been kicked out.

Witnesses said that Ross got into the Buick, parked nearby, and pulled in front of the bar where the man and other people were leaving. She backed up the car, nearly striking the group and turned around and drove toward the group before stopping, the complaint stated.

Group Rescues Injured Man

When the man who had been in the earlier altercation started yelling at Ross, she reportedly accelerated the car and drove over him. The car’s tire got stuck on top of the man as Ross “continued to push the accelerator.” The man was then dragged by the vehicle and became lodged beneath it—Ross then got out of the car.

Crowd members lifted the Buick off the man and dragged him to the side.

Police detained Ross in the back of the marked squad and “detected an odor of intoxicants,” the complaint stated. Witnesses confirmed that she had been drinking. Ross was transported to the Mount Pleasant Police Department, where her performance of a Standard Field Sobriety Test indicated impairment and a test indicated .185 blood alcohol level.

Ross was arrested and taken to the Racine County Jail early Sunday.

She had been free on a $5,000 signature bond on November 2020 charges of four counts of abandoning a child, neglecting a child, possession of THC and disorderly conduct.