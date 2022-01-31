RACINE – A Racine woman faces multiple charges after a single-vehicle crash here early Sunday.

The Racine County District Attorney’s Office charged Shakiyah S. Howell, 23, of 2700 Mount Pleasant St., with Hit and Run-Injury, Operating While Intoxicated-Causing Injury (1st offense) and Obstructing an Officer.

According to the criminal complaint, Racine Police were dispatched to Washington and Boyd Avenues about 2:20 a.m. on a report of a crashed vehicle. Officers were notified that a man and woman had left the vehicle and fled on foot.

Officers located Howell and a man, identified in the complaint as “DW”, in the area. The man “was bleeding heavily from his face with blood dripping onto his clothes” and “smelled heavily of intoxicants,” the complaint stated. The man told police that he and the woman had been drinking at a bar and he had received the injuries from being “jumped” but had no additional information about the incident.

When officers spoke with Howell, they noted that she “smelled strongly of intoxicants” and had “slurred speech and was stumbling when she walked,” according to the complaint. Unprompted, she reportedly began apologizing stating that “I’ll pay all the tickets you give me” and “I did it, it was all me.”

Further investigation of the vehicle showed that it was registered to Howell’s grandmother. “A massive amount of blood” on the passenger side and no blood on the driver’s side led police to conclude that Howell was the driver and DW was the passenger, the complaint stated.

Howell was transported to a local hospital to complete standardized field sobriety tests. She also consented to a voluntary evidentiary blood test.

Howell made an initial court appearance on Monday afternoon where a $1,000 signature bond was set. She was also ordered not to possess or consume any alcohol and to be monitored through random drug tests and/or breathalyzer testing by the Racine County Alternatives Program. She was also ordered not to drive.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 16 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., Racine.

