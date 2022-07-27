RACINE, WI — A Racine woman is facing a criminal charge after she fired a warning shot into the air while trying to prevent a person from reaching her four-year-old child.

Tina Higginbottom, 33, was charged by the Racine County District Attorney’s Office with one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct, use of a dangerous weapon.

If convicted, Higgenbottom faces up to 90 days in jail and/or fines up to $1,000. She pleaded not guilty to the charge. Racine County Court Commissioner Alice Rudebusch set a $400 cash bond during a court appearance on the case on Tuesday.

According to the criminal complaint, the Racine Police Department responded to a call of a fight. During that fight, Higgenbottom fired a warning shot from her gun into the air.

Incident leads to firing warning shot

She told police she parked her car outside at 12:16 p.m. July 14 in the 1000 Block of Pearl Street. Sitting in her car, a person approached the passenger side and started kicking the car. The person opened the passenger side door to reach toward her four-year-old daughter.

Higgenbottom exited the vehicle and shot one round from her pistol into the air. After firing the warning shot, the person threw a brick at her car. She got back into her car, drove to a nearby parking lot and called 911, the complaint reads.

It is unclear whether the person knew Higgenbottom. Racine County Eye has reached out to the Racine County District Attorney’s Office for clarification.

Stay up to date with emergency, crime and police encounters. The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today and never miss a beat. Visit our Police & Fire section to read more.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.