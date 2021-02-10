SOMERS – A woman killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 94/41 this Monday has been identified as Kristina M. Pacheco, 34, of Milwaukee.

The ​Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department​ reported that a southbound 2003 Chevy Suburban, driven by Pacheco, struck the rear of a southbound semi in the far right lane shortly before 7 p.m. on Monday. The Suburban received heavy front end damage.

Pacheco got out of her vehicle and attempted to walk across the traffic lanes toward the median when she was struck by a southbound semi driven by a 39-year-old Pewaukee man, according to the sheriff’s department. Pacheco was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident and investigation forced traffic to be diverted off the interstate for a few hours on Monday evening. Further, no other injuries were reported.

Paul Holley