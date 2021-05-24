CALEDONIA – A Greenfield woman, rescued from a burning vehicle on Interstate 94 here Sunday, was charged with drug possession.

The Racine County District Attorney’s Office charged Christine Marie Pape, 29, with two counts of possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of illegally obtained prescription and four counts of misdemeanor bail jumping. All of the charges include repeat offender penalties.

According to the criminal complaint, a Wisconsin State Patrol trooper was dispatched to a reported single-vehicle accident on I-94 near mile marker 332 at about 3:54 p.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, the trooper discovered a vehicle in the median was on fire and a woman, later identified as Pape, in the back seat. She stated that she did not know what happened and claimed to have been in the damaged vehicle’s passenger seat.

A male who flagged down the officer reported that he saw a need fall out of Pape’s purse and that she was trying to leave the scene before law enforcement arrived, the complaint stated.

A Racine County Sheriff’s Deputy on the scene observed Pape trying to shove a blue bag in her pants. Before she was placed on a stretcher, a deputy saw a syringe in her pants. The deputy retrieved an uncapped syringe from Pape’s pocket and found two other syringes. A search of Pape’s purse revealed more syringes, a bottle containing gabapentin that was prescribed to someone else and a baggie containing cotton swabs. The bottle also contained a “small rock-like substance that tested positive for the presence of heroin,” the complaint stated.

Rescue personnel located a blue bag in Pape’s possession that contained an object recognized as a “heroin cooker”, syringes and a dark gray rocky substance that tested positive for the presence of heroin and fentanyl.

Pape made an initial court appearance on Monday where cash bond was set at $1,000. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for June 3 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 711 Wisconsin Ave., Racine.

For more news follow the Racine County Eye.

Rating: 5 out of 5.