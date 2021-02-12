MOUNT PLEASANT – A Sheboygan woman refused to leave the Walmart Neighborhood Market, 5625 Washington Ave., at closing time on Thursday. She was cited for drug possession, resisting, and several other offenses.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department was called to the store at 11:16 p.m. on a report that the woman had been at the store for more than three hours and refused to leave the restroom. Store employees also told police that the woman appeared to be under the influence of drugs. The Walmart’s closing time is 11 p.m.

Police located Rochelle Trevino, 39, in the restroom where she refused to comply with officers’ orders, physically resisted and struck several officers before being taken into custody.

Trevino was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting an officer-causing a soft tissue injury, resisting/obstructing an officer and battery to law enforcement. She was also charged with possession of methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine and other Schedule IV drugs and bail jumping.

Trevino was taken to the Racine County Jail. All charges against her have been referred to the Racine County District Attorney’s Office.

