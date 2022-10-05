KENOSHA — Women in Trades Day 2022, a free, full-day event featuring networking opportunities, panelist discussions, employer booths and a welding contest, is planned for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Saturday at the Kenosha Union Club, 3030 39th Ave.

Described as “an empowering event that aims to inspire women of all ages to pursue careers in manufacturing,” Women in Trades Day is hosted by the nonprofit Professional Women in Trades Inc. FactoryFix, a manufacturing talent recruitment platform, is a major sponsor.

“Historically, women are underrepresented in the skilled trades, and less than 30 percent of the U.S. manufacturing workforce is female,” Kidia Burns, Professional Women in Trades executive director, said in a news release. “Employers lose out on utilizing the talents and skills of women. Worse, women miss out on great family-supporting careers.”

Burns founded Professional Women in Trades following her own personal experience in manufacturing—a career she pursued after watching her mother excel in a non-traditional role. Taking an early interest in CNC machining, she is now a CNC machinist by trade and an experienced CNC course instructor. She helps diverse women find their place in the manufacturing sector, offering training across all levels and engagement to recruit new talent into the industry.

Women in Trades Day is timed to coincide with Wisconsin Manufacturing Month in October—the state’s largest contributor to Wisconsin’s economy.

Learn more about Women in Trades Day online.

