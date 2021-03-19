Women’s History Month is celebrated in March. This month commemorates women who are making cultural, political, and socioeconomic achievements. This month is also a time of reflection and the Racine County Eye acknowledges all individuals in Racine County making a difference.

However, there are three women who go above and beyond for the community whose stories we want to share. Check out these three women in Racine worth knowing!

1. Kelly Scroggins-Powell

Kelly Scroggins-Powell is the founder of Restoration Ministries. This 501(c)(3) non-profit organization has the motivation to assist people in need. Through this ministry, they rebuild lives by providing support services. Further, Scroggins-Powell is the founder and head of the establishment.

Likewise, she’s heavily involved in Racine Women for Racial Justice, a group dedicated to increasing awareness of race-related issues in Racine. Learn more about the non-profit she created by clicking here.

2. Melisa Quintanilla

Melisa Quintanilla was featured as the Racine County Eye Hometown Hero of the Week. She’s a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit Nurse at Ascension All Saints. Additionally, she is a breast cancer survivor. She’s also a member of a dragon boat racing team called Pink Paddling Power. Their initiative is to provide an opportunity for education about Breast Cancer Survivorship. Additionally, she invests her time in many community organizations and volunteer opportunities. Read her story here.

3. Amanda Martinez

Amanda Martinez is a female business owner in Racine. She was recently featured as the Racine County Eye Business Spotlight of the week. Not only does she enjoy event planning, interior design, and graphic design, she also dedicates her time to Racine/Kenosha.

Amanda Martinez is also a member of Big Brothers Big Sisters and serves as a mentor. Further, in the past, she has served as a volunteer for the Kenosha Business Bureau and Convention. Read more about her here.

