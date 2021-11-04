Drive through the Racine Zoo and gaze at the Wonderland of Lights this holiday season. This illuminated event begins November 19 and will take place every night from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. Just like the Racine Zoo’s normal operations, the Wonderland of Lights is open every day including major holidays. You’ll have plenty of opportunities to bring your family and friends; the Wonderland will be on display through January 2.

Enjoy watching the lights twinkle and dance from the comfort of your own vehicle. Please note that this is a drive-thru only experience. No walking through the attraction will be allowed.

This enchanting light show will showcase decorated trees, charming characters, a 96-foot tunnel with an incredible show of dynamic designs, and much more. It truly is perfect for guests of all ages. The cost of admission is $5 per person and free for children 2 years and younger. Cash or credit cards will be accepted at the gate upon arrival.

Guest will line up down Michigan Blvd., along the lakefront, and enter at the southernmost gate at the corner of Michigan Blvd. and Goold St. For a detailed map, click here.

Visiting Santa

Children and families can meet Santa at the Wonderland of Lights on one of three special nights. November 27, December 12 and 23, Santa will be handing out candy canes.

Sponsors

Traditions Holiday Lighting and Seasonal Decor are the lighting professionals behind our city’s Wonderland of Lights.

From the smaller, “mom and pop” shops and restaurants to national corporations headquartered in our tiny corner of the state, many local businesses that have generously sponsored this event. For the complete list of those who have made this extravagant showcase possible, please visit the event page on the Racine Zoo’s website.

Interested in becoming a sponsor? Email Executive Director, Beth Heidorn, at bheidorn@racinezoo.org.

The Holidays in Racine

Read stories from the Racine County Eye about what’s happening throughout the holiday season in Racine:

Local News

Have a story to share? Contact Emma Widmar by emailing ewidmar@racinecountyeye.com.

Rating: 5 out of 5.