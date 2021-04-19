If you have ever wanted to learn more about what it’s like to be a journalist, here’s your chance. In a world of fake news, citizen journalism, and advertorials — there’s a lot of confusion about what journalism is these days. So let’s explore the differences. But why not learn by doing.

The WORDs Matter workshop will focus on what journalism is, what the training is like, and we’ll walk you through the elements of a news story. But then we’ll go out and find a story, write it as a journalist would, and we’ll edit it. Once we’re done with it, we’ll publish it on the Racine County Eye under our citizen journalist section.

Who’s teaching the class

Racine County Eye owner Denise Lockwood will teach the course. She has over 21 years of experience in journalism. She has written for the Milwaukee Business Journal, Patch, the Kenosha News, CNI Newspapers, and Southern Lakes Newspapers. The Wisconsin Newspaper Association has recognized her work. She earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Mass Communications: Journalism and a Graduate Certificate in Professional Writing from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

Course outline

Week 1: News versus fake news (bring two stories, one that you think is a real news story and one that you think is fake news)

Week 2: How did that story get made?

Week 3: Reporter training, finding, and vetting a story

Week 4: Reporter training, writing the story

Week 5: Reporter training, editing, and publishing

When is the class

The class will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturdays, May 15 and 22, and June 5, 12, and 19 at the Racine County Eye, 410 Main St.

Who is this class for

Adults 18 and older.

Class size is capped at 10 .

What do you need to bring

A laptop, notebook and pens.

WORDs Matter workshop $249.00

Like this: Like Loading...