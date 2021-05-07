Journalism. We believe it should help you live a better life.
Racine – Discounted tickets for many popular summer attractions are now available from City of Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS). The Wisconsin Park and Recreation Association’s summer ticket program will continue through August or while quantities are available.
Tickets to the following locations are available:
- Jet Boat Adventure – Wisconsin Dells
- Milwaukee County Zoo
- Mt. Olympus Water & Theme Parks – Wisconsin Dells
- Noah’s Ark – Wisconsin Dells
- Original Wisconsin Ducks – Wisconsin Dells
- Pirates Cove Adventure Golf – Wisconsin Dells
- Upper Dells Boat Tours – Wisconsin Dells
While sales of discounted tickets will cease at the end of August, most tickets are valid until September and longer. Ticket prices and other attraction information may be found in the WPRA Discount Ticket brochure available at cityofracine.org/ParksRec/ and from the PRCS office at 800 Center St, Rm. 127 or by calling the PRCS office at (262) 636-9131.
Get social! Visit, like, and follow us at www.facebook.com/RPRCS/. Information about all PRCS events may be found at cityofracine.org/ParksRec; by visiting the PRCS main office at 800 Center St, Rm.127; or by calling (262) 636-9131.