The Women’s Resource Center of Racine will be hosting an online silent auction as part of their Domestic Violence Awareness campaign this weekend. The auction will be held October 29 – 31.

Proceeds will go towards supporting the Center’s mission of combating domestic violence, and helping survivors to move forward with their lives.

About the silent auction:

The silent auction will be held on the Women’s Resource Center Facebook page.

The auction will go live at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, October 29.

All bids must be placed by 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 31.

The National Center for Injury Prevention and Control reports that 1 in 3 women in Wisconsin have experienced some form of physical violence by an intimate partner. And as the COVID-19 pandemic drags on, not only are the number of domestic violence cases on the rise, but providing adequate care and support has proven more difficult and costly than before.

In an effort to combat the increasingly difficult obstacles, WRC has added a text line, housed individuals in motels when the shelter was unavailable, provided remote sessions, and even delivered food and supplies to those in need.

WRC is the only Domestic Violence shelter and service provider in Racine County and assists anyone fleeing a domestic violence situation.

Services include:

Domestic violence education

Family healing services

Legal advocacy

24/7 advocacy

24-hour crisis line: (262) 633-3233

24-hour crisis text line: (262) 221-0058

Shelter

About Women’s Resource Center

As an inclusive organization, WRC is committed to work with survivors with an open mind and acceptance, regardless of experience or belief system; to instill survivors with self-sufficiency, dignity, self-worth, independence, and hope for the future; and to ultimately eliminate domestic abuse, sexual assault and human trafficking.