RACINE – Racine’s WRJN radio will carry Green Bay Packers football games as part of the Packers Radio Network starting this fall.

WRJN, owned by Magnum Media, broadcasts from Racine at 1400 AM and 99.9 FM, and in Kenosha at 98.3 FM. The Packers Radio Network presents all Green Bay Packers home and away games with broadcast team Wayne Larrivee and Larry McCarran.

“Magnum Media has carried the Packers on one of their stations in the Wisconsin Dells-Baraboo-Reedsburg market for many years,” Jon Schweitzer of the Packers Radio Network said in a news release. “We’re delighted the Magnum family accepted our invitation to have WRJN join the Packers Radio Network inking a multi-year deal. WRJN is one of Wisconsin’s heritage stations with the strength of broadcasting on three frequencies on both sides of the radio dial, one on AM and two on FM.”

Mike Clemens, WRJN’s morning show host, is a long-time Packers reporter for Wisconsin broadcast media outlets.

iHeartMedia announced last October that it had acquired the Packers broadcast rights effective with the 2022-23 season. The new flagship station will be WRNW-FM (97.3 FM) in Milwaukee. WTMJ-AM in Milwaukee had been the Packers’ flagship station since 1929.

The newly configured Packers Radio Network has 49 stations in Wisconsin, Michigan, Minnesota, Illinois and South Dakota.

The Green Bay Packers regular season opens on September 12.

WRJN Radio is located at 4201 Victory Ave. in Racine, Wis. Radio personalities Mike Clemens, Van McNeil, Marc Smathers, John Tesh and Connie Selleca can all be heard on 1400 AM and 99.9 FM in Racine, and 98.3 in Kenosha. For information on the station visit their website, or call the office at 262-634-3311.

