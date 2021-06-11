The Yorkville Board of Education and Administration has hired Dr. Mark Rollefson to serve as their next superintendent. Dr. Rollefson has 31 years of education experience including 23 years in administration for the School District of Jefferson. Dr. Rollefson will be serving the district on a part-time basis starting July 1, 2021.

About Yorkville JT #2

The Yorkville JT. #2 School District proudly serves the communities of Yorkville, Dover, and Raymond and has a rich history of providing excellence in education for students in four-year-old kindergarten through eighth grade.