In January of 2020, Yorkville Elementary School held a toilet paper drive for Love Inc. and the Union Grove Area Food Bank, two social services that provide food and basic necessities to those in need in Southeastern Wisconsin. Last month, Yorkville Elementary School donated 1,100 rolls of toilet paper, which were donated by students and staff throughout the winter. Love Inc. has supported Yorkville Elementary School for years, donating backpacks and school supplies to families every fall.

Character education and service-learning have been a part of Yorkville Elementary’s School’s student culture for many years. Superintendent Jeff Peterson has shared, “Although Yorkville’s doors may temporarily be closed, our hearts and minds are open to serving those in the community who have been impacted by COVID-19. We are looking for ways to connect those in our community impacted by food insecurity to social service agencies and are happy to donate supplies to Love Inc. and the Union Grove Area Food Bank at this critical time.”

Love Inc. is located in Burlington, Wisconsin, and is accepting food, supply, and monetary donations at love-inc.net. The Union Grove Area food bank is also accepting donations. For more information, please visit ugfoodbank.org.