RACINE – No one was home during a house fire that happened at 9:17 a.m. Saturday at a residence located at 1309 Yout St.

According to a press release by the Racine Fire Department, a person noticed black smoke billowing out of a second-story window and called 911.

Firefighters attacked the fire by going through the front door, where they experienced heavy heat and smoke conditions. Finding flames on the first floor in the kitchen, they knocked down the fire about 25 minutes later.

The following units responded to this fire: Engine 1, 2, and 6; Quint 3; Truck 1; Battalion 1 as a command; Car 2 as Safety Officer; and Utility 6 was performed the fire investigation. In all, 20 firefighters responded to the scene and worked to mitigate the incident.

Officers with the Racine Police Department helped to control traffic and assisted during the investigation. The home sustained about $50,000 in damage to the structure and the woman lost about $10,000 in contents within the home. Members of the American Red Cross assisted the woman.

Officials with the fire department are still investigating the cause of the fire. Inquiries regarding fire safety can be directed to Racine Fire Department Fire Prevention Bureau at (262) 635-7915.