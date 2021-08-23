RACINE- Racine County has proposed building a new, state-of-the-art Youth Development and Care Center along 3 Mile Road in the Village of Caledonia.

The YDCC will provide safe, evidence-based care, incorporating a trauma-informed approach, offering rehabilitative programs including mental health and substance abuse treatment, youth development/ prevention/intervention services, and gang diversion.

The YDCC will reduce detention capacity from 121 (capacity of current Juvenile Detention Center) to 48 youth; feature visitation space and time for families, including meals; provide additional classrooms, expanded seven-hour school day, and after-school and evening programming; and include multi-purpose rooms for use by youth, families, and community partners.

Racine County has compiled a list of frequently asked questions, to help answer questions that have arisen. It can be found at racinecounty.com/youthdevelopmentcarecenter.

In addition, Members of the public who wish to ask questions or submit written comments should complete a Comment Form at racinecounty.com/home/showpublisheddocument/38247 and submit it by email to Kristin Latus, Deputy Director of Human Services, at Kristin.Latus@racinecounty.com.

Completed Comment Forms will be shared with the Racine County Board of Supervisors. Full County Board meetings include a public comment period. Individuals wishing to provide public comment in writing in lieu of attending County Board meetings may submit them by email to RCClerk@racinecounty.com prior to 12 p.m. on the date of the meeting (upcoming scheduled meetings: August 24, September 14, September 28, and October 4).