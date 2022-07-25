RACINE – The Youth Hoops Basketball Program, part of the City of Racine Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services (PRCS), will host another season of basketball for Racine’s youth. There will be four upcoming registration events for the 2022-2023 fall and winter Youth Hoops Basketball Program. Students who are registering are only required to attend one of the registration events at the Chavez Community Center, 2221 Douglas Ave., in Racine.

The registration events are only required of those in the 5th through 8th grades. Those who are in 1st through 4th grade are not required to attend the registration events. They are welcome to attend the event, but it is not a requirement. Students in 1st through 4th grade may register online. The registration period for 1st through 4th-grade students will open on August 8.

At the registration events, players in the 5th through 8th grades will be tested on their skills. The registration events are set to take place from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. on August 23, 25, 29 and 31.

Youth Hoops forms and fees

Prior to attending one of the youth Hoops Basketball Program registration events, you may obtain registration forms from the PRCS main office located at 800 Center St., Room 127, or by visiting the PRCS website. A parent or guardian must

complete registration forms. If you do not complete the forms prior to the registration event, they will be available to complete on-site.

Registration for the program is $40 for City of Racine residents and $60 for those who are not City of Racine residents. The registration fee includes a team t-shirt.

Take note

PRCS recommends early registration due to the basketball league filling quickly. Parents and guardians should note that prior participation does not guarantee placement in the PRCS Youth Hoops Program.

Players from established teams – with the exception of 5th grade – may request to be reassigned to their team from the 2021-2022 season. This may only be done given that teams are registered before Sept. 8, and that openings remain in the leagues. This does not apply to those who are in 5th grade. Players of that age are assigned based on skill evaluation and height.

Youth Hoops coaches needed

PRCS is also in need of volunteer coaches for the upcoming season. If interested in coaching, please contact Matt Gomez at 262-636-9445 or by contacting the PRCS office at 262-636-9131.

Practices for the upcoming season will start approximately the week of Oct. 24, 2022. Coaches will determine the practice schedule and dates based on their availability. Coaches are responsible for notifying team members.

Basketball games will be held on Saturdays, beginning November 12, 2022, through February 11, 2023, anytime between 8:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. at various locations throughout Racine.

Find more information on their Facebook page and Instagram. Additionally, information about all events may be found on the PCRS website.

