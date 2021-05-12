Journalism. We believe it should help you live a better life.
That’s why we spend a lot less time on publishing mug shots and a lot more time helping you understand the employment market, figure out how to spend more time with friends and family with our events calendar, and what you can do to help businesses that have opened up. Make no mistake…we aren’t shy. We tackle the big stuff, like COVID and issues around race.
And if you believe in the value of journalism — that it should help, not exploit — please consider becoming a paid member of the Racine County Eye today. We can’t do this work without you.
Racine – City of Racine Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services (PRCS) will begin taking registration for Summer Youth Sand Volleyball on Monday, May 10, 2021.
This recreational program is open to youth in grades 6-12 (grade as of 9/1/21). As weather permits, matches will be held Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 9 a.m. – 11 a.m., from June 21-August 13. All matches will take place at the North Beach volleyball courts next to Beachside Oasis, 89 Kewaunee St., in Racine. Play is round-robin style with no drill practice; all skill levels are welcome.
The fee for Racine city residents is $40 and $60 for non-city residents (Caledonia, Mt. Pleasant, and other municipalities/villages). Registration will be taken at the PRCS office, 800 Center St. in Rm. 127, between 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, through June 18.
City of Racine PRCS offers the following ways to register:
- Email to prcs@cityofracine.org
- Credit card payments only; staff will contact registrant for payment by phone.
- Door drop-off & mail-in
- PRCS Office, 800 Center St, Room 127, Racine WI 53403
- Check payments only (made payable to City of Racine PRCS)*
- Register Online
Get social! Visit, like, and follow us at www.facebook.com/RPRCS/. Information about all PRCS events may be found at cityofracine.org/ParksRec; by visiting the PRCS main office at 800 Center St, Rm.127; or by calling (262) 636-9131.