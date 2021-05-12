Advertisements

Racine – City of Racine Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services (PRCS) will begin taking registration for Summer Youth Sand Volleyball on Monday, May 10, 2021.

This recreational program is open to youth in grades 6-12 (grade as of 9/1/21). As weather permits, matches will be held Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 9 a.m. – 11 a.m., from June 21-August 13. All matches will take place at the North Beach volleyball courts next to Beachside Oasis, 89 Kewaunee St., in Racine. Play is round-robin style with no drill practice; all skill levels are welcome.

The fee for Racine city residents is $40 and $60 for non-city residents (Caledonia, Mt. Pleasant, and other municipalities/villages). Registration will be taken at the PRCS office, 800 Center St. in Rm. 127, between 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, through June 18.

City of Racine PRCS offers the following ways to register:

Email to prcs@cityofracine.org Credit card payments only; staff will contact registrant for payment by phone.



Door drop-off & mail-in PRCS Office, 800 Center St, Room 127, Racine WI 53403 Check payments only (made payable to City of Racine PRCS)*



Register Online

Get social! Visit, like, and follow us at www.facebook.com/RPRCS/. Information about all PRCS events may be found at cityofracine.org/ParksRec; by visiting the PRCS main office at 800 Center St, Rm.127; or by calling (262) 636-9131.