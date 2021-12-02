Milwaukee, WI – YWCA Southeast Wisconsin’s annual “An Evening to Promote Racial Justice” will feature eight local artists, including an artist collective. The selected artists, all women of color with different artistic disciplines, will share their takes on the intersection of race and gender equity during the opening reception. The event will be held on Dec. 9 at Discovery World.

The keynote speaker will be Dr. Sarah Lewis, PhD, a renowned art historian with dual appointments at Harvard University in the Departments of Art and Architecture, and African and African American Studies will be the keynote speaker. By examining how the arts have shaped the evolution of social justice narratives and discourse, Dr. Lewis will join YWCA SEW as it focuses on how to build a more just community – together.

Kohls is generously supporting the event as the only Equity Sponsor. Kohls joins Presenting Sponsors Molson Coors and Rockwell Automation, established partners of YWCA SEW’s racial justice and gender equity mission, as well as a growing roster of sponsors that now includes: American Family Insurance, Associated Bank, Baker Tilly, BMO Harris Bank, Froedtert Health, Gateway Technical College, Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Wisconsin, Greater Milwaukee Foundation, Harley Davidson Motor Company, MATC, MGIC, Plum Media, Quad, Radio Milwaukee 88.9, United Way of Racine County and We Energies Foundation.

“We are tremendously grateful to all of our sponsors, whose commitment to this mission capstone for 2021 is deeply appreciated. This year’s distinctive event will also reflect on the intersection of our racial justice and gender equity work, an intersection our guest artists will illustrate in breathtaking ways,” noted YWCA Southeast Wisconsin President and CEO Ginny Finn in a news release.

Respecting recommended COVID-related safety practices, this in-person celebration will feature a lively reception with regional artists of various disciplines whose work relates to YWCA SEW’s mission: eliminating racism and empowering women. Following a reception complete with food, drinks and connecting, the event program will include Dr. Lewis’ remarks, presentation of YWCA SEW’s new One Mission awards and a preview of its 2022 racial justice and gender equity work. For more event information and to buy tickets, visit the event page on the YWCA SEW’s website.

About YWCA Southeast Wisconsin

As part of a national network of 200+ affiliates with a bold mission to eliminate racism and empower women, YWCA Southeast Wisconsin’s work serves 10,000+ individuals annually, equipping and challenging our community to commit itself to peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all. Through its distinctive lens focused on economic social determinants of health, YWCA SEW offers an array of interconnected empowerment services for women and their families and community-focused racial justice/gender equity programming. YWCA SEW’s vision for the region: a thriving, inclusive, and just Southeast Wisconsin defined by racial and gender equity as the foundation for healthy communities. Visit the YWCA SEW website for more information.