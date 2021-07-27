RACINE COUNTY – Zeigler Auto Group of Kalamazoo, Mich., has purchased three auto dealerships in Racine County and one in Kenosha County effective Monday.

The dealerships are Racine Honda, 1701 SE Frontage Road, Mount Pleasant; Racine Toyota, 13350 Kilbourn Drive, Mount Pleasant: Racine Hyundai, 13313 Washington Ave. (Highway 20), Mount Pleasant; and Kenosha Subaru, 7900 120th Ave., Kenosha. All of the locations are being rebranded with the Zeigler name. The new owner plans to retain all staff members.

The four dealerships had been owned by Jim Bozich and Mark Geiger.

“We are very proud to be expanding Zeigler into the great state of Wisconsin. We know that the community here will appreciate the way we do business, not just in how we go above and beyond for every single customer, but also in the way that we make it a priority to actively take part in the communities where we operate,” Aaron Zeigler, president and owner of Zeigler Auto Group, said in a news release.

The acquisition adds Toyota and Hyundai to Zeigler’s brand portfolio, as well as second Honda and Subaru locations. The Zeigler firm expects to sell more than 67,000 vehicles collectively and post more than $2.2 billion in sales next year, according to a news release.

Zeigler Auto is one of the largest privately-owned dealer groups in the U.S. with 78 automotive franchises across 35 locations in Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan. Vehicle brands represented include all of the domestic and the majority of the imported manufacturers.