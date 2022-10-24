Zeigler Honda of Racine is currently hosting “Zeigler’s Great Pumpkin” challenge on Facebook and at their location at 1701 SE Frontage Road in Mount Pleasant.

The Great Pumpkin is in the Zeigler’s parking lot, situated in full view in front of their storefront and service drive entrances.

This contest is open to the public and will award the 1st prize of $500 to the first person who correctly guesses the weight of “Zeigler’s Great Pumpkin.” The prize will be awarded on Oct. 31 at midnight.

Lindsay Latsko, Marketing and Internet Director of Zeigler Auto Group is judging the contest.

Interested in entering and winning $500?

Zeigler’s Great Pumpkin Challenge

How to enter: The rules to enter are as follows: Visit the Zeigler Honda of Racine Facebook page

Comment on their contest post with your guess of the weight of the pumpkin.

Like the post.

Tag a friend and share the post.

Double entry: take a photo with the pumpkin and submit your photo in the comments with your guess. The last day to enter is Oct. 31 (entries close by 11:59 p.m.) If two or more people guess the correct weight, the tiebreaker will be whoever has a photo with the Zeigler Great Pumpkin.

