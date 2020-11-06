RACINE – Is anyone out there missing a zither? The Racine Police Department (RPD) is ready to help!

A citizen found a zither, in its case, near a picnic table near Pierce Woods Park, on Racine’s south side, and turned it over to police last week. Sgt. Chad Melby, RPD public information officer, says the department has received no zither theft reports but assumes the owner wants to have it back.

A stringed musical instrument, the zither dates back to 1600 BC. It consists of strings (typically 34 to 35) stretched across a thin flat body. It’s played by strumming or plucking the strings. The zither became a popular folk music instrument in Austria and Germany in the early 19th century. It’s been popular off-and-on in the United States in the 19th and 20th centuries. You’ve probably heard one in a movie or TV soundtrack over the years.

The Racine mystery zither is currently safely locked up in the RPD evidence room. The owner can claim it by contacting Sgt. Melby at: chad.melby@cityofracine.org

