Impressive was a ready adjective for Milwaukee Ronald Reagan’s 56-34 throttling of Milwaukee Pulaski/Arts/Carmen South Co-Op on January 19 in Wisconsin girls high school basketball.

In recent action on January 12, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan faced off against Milwaukee School Of Languages and Milwaukee Pulaski/Arts/Carmen South Co-Op took on Wilmot on January 6 at Wilmot High School. Click here for a recap

