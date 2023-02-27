‘GREASE’ performances

UGHS will present “GREASE” on March 10, 11, 17, and 18. While the past two years have been sell-out productions for the school, “GREASE” makes school history by selling out six weeks prior to the production opening for the public.

The musical boasts a cast and crew of over 70+ students. Additionally, staff members from the choir, band, science, and tech ed departments have contributed their talents to the production.