UNION GROVE — Union Grove High School’s Performing Arts Department makes history with “GREASE,” its fastest-selling musical performance to date.
‘GREASE’ performances
UGHS will present “GREASE” on March 10, 11, 17, and 18. While the past two years have been sell-out productions for the school, “GREASE” makes school history by selling out six weeks prior to the production opening for the public.
The musical boasts a cast and crew of over 70+ students. Additionally, staff members from the choir, band, science, and tech ed departments have contributed their talents to the production.
Union Grove High School performing arts
UGHS has a robust performing arts program that includes an extra-curricular fall play, spring musical, and spring cabaret. The extracurricular performances are led by Rob Kroes and Kim Sandberg with the help of Mitchell Brachmann and Zach Fell.
Local schools
The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. For more K-12 and college education news, check out our Schools section. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.
Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.
Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.
You must log in to post a comment.