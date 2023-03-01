Obituary for Craig Allen Hansen

Surrounded by his family, Craig Allen Hansen, age 71, passed away Feb. 25, 2023, at his residence after a brief battle with cancer. Craig was born in Racine, July 30, 1951, son of the late Maurice and Georgelean (Nee: Bell) Hansen.

In memory of Craig Allen Hansen

Craig was a graduate of Washington Park High School, “Class of 1969.” He was employed by Ridgeway, last known as LGL Global for 47 years until his retirement. On Sept. 14, 2019, Craig was united in marriage to Lynn Ruetz. In his earlier years he enjoyed bowling and softball. He was an avid Badger, Brewer, and Cubs fan.

He was loved dearly and will be sadly missed by his wife, Lynn; stepsons, Justin (Michelle) Brinkmann and their children, Joshua (Katie) Brinkmann, Acacia, Anthony, and Alexander; Erik Baker and his children, Dakota and Evan; great-granddaughters, Ellie and Willow; sister, Maureen Hardy; step-mom, Joyce Ruetz-King; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Tammy (Blaine) Booth, Debbie Smith and Dolores Avila; special cousin Lori (Sarah) Dehart; other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Beatrica Marion; and his in-laws, Ralph Ruetz and Judy Ruetz.

Services

A celebration of Craig’s life will be held at a later date and will be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family have been suggested.

A very special thank you to the staff at Ascension All Saints Hospital and Compassus Hospice for their loving and compassionate care.

Obituary and photo courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.

