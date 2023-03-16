UNION GROVE — Union Grove Union High School, 3433 S. Colony Ave, has named 15 students as Students of the Month for the month of February.

According to the school, students are chosen by different departments each month and selected according to their academic progress, attitude, effort, behavior, character, and responsibility.

The recipients at the high school are awarded a certificate and other prizes.

Students of the Month

Back row: Principal Adamczyk, Izabella Behringer, Cade Peterson, Garrett Ehleiter, and Gavin Hanzel. Second row: Carter Kerkman, Matthew Howard, Robert Grohs, Ariena Gronholm, and Natalie Schultz. Front row: Phoebe Temple, Elliana Flees, Megan West, Lillian Peterson, Alaina Prochniak, and Mia Wilks. – Credit: UGHS

The following students were named Students of the Month in February.

Phoebe Temple

Elliana Flees

Megan West

Lillian Peterson

Alaina Prochniak Mia Wilks

Carter Kerkman

Matthew Howard

Robert Grohs

Ariena Gronholm Natalie Schultz

Izabella Behringer

Cade Peterson

Garrett Ehleiter

Gavin Hanzel