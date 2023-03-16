UNION GROVE — Union Grove Union High School, 3433 S. Colony Ave, has named 15 students as Students of the Month for the month of February.
According to the school, students are chosen by different departments each month and selected according to their academic progress, attitude, effort, behavior, character, and responsibility.
The recipients at the high school are awarded a certificate and other prizes.
Students of the Month
The following students were named Students of the Month in February.
- Phoebe Temple
- Elliana Flees
- Megan West
- Lillian Peterson
- Alaina Prochniak
- Mia Wilks
- Carter Kerkman
- Matthew Howard
- Robert Grohs
- Ariena Gronholm
- Natalie Schultz
- Izabella Behringer
- Cade Peterson
- Garrett Ehleiter
- Gavin Hanzel
Local schools
