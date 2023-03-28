UNION GROVE — The Union Grove High School Performing Arts Department has officially announced the lineup for the 2023-2024 theatrical season. In the coming school year, three productions will be held at the school offering students the opportunity to excel on stage.
Fall play
In November 2023, the school will kick off the year with a play that is fun for the entire family. Students at Union Grove High School will perform “Alice in Wonderland.”
The school welcomes the community to join Alice’s madcap adventures in Wonderland as she chases the White Rabbit, races the Dodo Bird, gets tied up with the Tweedles, encounters a larger-than-life Caterpillar, and beats the Queen of Hearts at her own game.
Spring musical
In the spring of 2024, the school will perform Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella: Enchanted Edition” in March.
“The timeless enchantment of a magical fairy tale is reborn with the Rodgers & Hammerstein hallmarks of originality, charm, and elegance. As adapted for the stage, with great warmth and more than a touch of hilarity, this romantic fairy tale still warms the hearts of children and adults alike. This Enchanted Edition is inspired by the 1997 teleplay,” reads the news release.
Spring cabaret
Students will wrap up performances with a student-led and produced cabaret experience.
“Tell Me a Story: Student Cabaret” gives students the opportunity to take center stage and tell a story in the form of song, dance, performance art and more.
This show will be a one-night-only event. It will highlight UGHS student interests and talents in a memorable evening of theatrical stories.
Tickets
Event dates and ticket sales will be released in the early fall of 2023. To learn more about the school, visit its website. Follow the UGHS Performing Arts Department on Facebook for an inside scoop. Their Twitter page also provides updated information.
