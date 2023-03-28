Fall play

In November 2023, the school will kick off the year with a play that is fun for the entire family. Students at Union Grove High School will perform “Alice in Wonderland.”

The school welcomes the community to join Alice’s madcap adventures in Wonderland as she chases the White Rabbit, races the Dodo Bird, gets tied up with the Tweedles, encounters a larger-than-life Caterpillar, and beats the Queen of Hearts at her own game.