MOUNT PLEASANT — A two-vehicle crash on Tuesday shut down a portion of State Highway 20 (Washington Avenue) at Oakes Road for a few hours in the mid-afternoon and sent one person via Flight for Life to a Milwaukee hospital.

Police officers from the Mount Pleasant Police Department were dispatched at 2:36 p.m. on April 18 to the intersection of Highway 20 and 90th Street to respond to a report of a two-vehicle crash that was reported to be “in traffic.” Witnesses reported that one of the drivers appeared to be “passed out” in one of the vehicles.

Police officers arrived and immediately began administering help to the victims, and were joined soon after by the South Shore Fire Department. The Sturtevant Police Department and Racine County Sheriff’s Office offered their assistance in closing the roadway down for investigative and cleanup purposes. Wisconsin State Patrol was also called in for crash reconstruction.

Crash sends one via Flight for Life to Milwaukee’s Froedtert

While crews worked to secure the roadway, others worked with the injured parties. One driver’s injuries required Flight for Life to be called in to transport her to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee where she was reported to be in stable condition. The other driver was treated and released with non-life-threatening injuries at Ascension Hospital.

The 2006 red Saturn Coupe – Credit: Mount Pleasant Police Department The vehicles involved in the crash were a 2006 red Saturn Coupe and a 2013 black Chevrolet Malibu. Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene due to the extensive damage they sustained in the accident. Crews cleaned the accident scene and restored traffic to normal within a few hours. The 2013 black Chevrolet Malibu – Credit: Mount Pleasant Police Department

While this incident remains under investigation by the Mount Pleasant Police Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol, the cause of the accident initially appeared to be the operator’s actions, with no impairment suspected.

Anyone with information about this accident (case #23-7532) is asked to call the Mount Pleasant Police Department at 262-884-0454, option 4. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers app or website.