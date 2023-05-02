OAK CREEK — Ryannah Glassen, a senior at Union Grove High School, was declared the winner of the 2023 Artistic Discovery Contest with her self-portrait. For the next year, her artwork will be displayed in an exhibit in the United States Capitol Building.

The presentation of awards took place over the weekend in Oak Creek, at the Milwaukee Area Technical College. A total of 15 high school students representing six different high schools across Wisconsin’s First District submitted entries to the competition.

Congressman Bryan Steil was present to announce the winner.

“Congratulations Ryannah on winning this year’s Art Competition. Your self-portrait will hang in the halls of the United States Capitol. Each year, I am impressed with Wisconsin’s First District students’ talent in the Artistic Discovery Competition. Thank you to each of the judges and students who submitted art for this year’s contest,” said Steil.

Glassen explained the artistic method used in the winning artwork. “I demonstrated 2D drawing skills such as value, proportion, and contrast by layering and blending with black and white conte crayon.” Ryannah Glassen Ryannah Glassen, a senior at Union Grove High School stands with Rep. Bryan Steil as she proudly displays her winning artwork. The self-portrait will hang in the Cannon Tunnel of the U.S. Capitol Building for one year. – Credit: Office of U.S. Rep Bryan Steil

About the Congressional Art Competition ‘An Artistic Discovery’

Members of the U.S. House of Representatives come together each year to sponsor this nationwide art competition for high schoolers as a way of recognizing and encouraging artistic talent across the nation.

In its 43rd year, “An Artistic Discovery” brings students’ winning artwork together from across the country into a year-long exhibit in the Cannon Tunnel of the Capitol Building. This tunnel sees tens of thousands in foot traffic ranging from Congress members, distinguished visitors and myriad tourists from around the world and is the most highly-traveled path between the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Capitol.